The Kid Laroi Drops Trailer for Upcoming Album ‘The First Time’

The Kid Laroi is teasing a new era of music. On Thursday, Laroi announced his album “The First Time,” alongside a 30-second trailer for the song, and revealed its first single is out next week.

“You never forget the first time,” Laroi says as clips of him on film flash onscreen, including one of him jumping into a pool.

The video then pauses before Laroi is seen getting his nails done as he says, “The first time you fall in love. The first time you get caught. The first time you feel shame. The first real kiss,” over what seems to be a snippet of a new song. The clips show him in handcuffs, kissing a girl, and smoking a cigarette.

“NEXT WEEK 1/19 🎠 let me know what song you want,” Laroi wrote on Instagram. “I can’t believe we’re finally doing this.”

Teasing the “first song” in a press release, it seems Laroi will release the first musical taste of the project soon. The announcement also comes several days after Kid Laroi was included as a second-liner at Coachella this year.

Aside from collaborating with Fivio Foreign on "Paris to Tokyo" and dropping the single "Thousand Miles," Kid Laroi has taken a mini break from music after he announced late last year that he was going to step back after the massive success of his Fuck Love EP in 2021.

“I made the decision that I need to take some time away from everything and focus on the next project; my debut album. I’m going to miss you all beyond words can describe, but I do believe that this is what I need to do to give you all the best music possible.”

Last year, he announced that he’d release an album titled The First Time as his debut LP.