The Kid Laroi Reflects on His Past Mistakes in Deeply Personal Single ‘I Can’t Go Back to the Way It Was (Intro)’

The Kid Laroi is reflecting on the past and is ready to enter a new era of music with Thursday’s release of “I Can’t Go Back to the Way It Was (Intro),” the first single ahead of his album, The First Time.

The dark video, directed by Julian Klincewicz, sees Laroi as he reminisces on spending time with his family. “Momma say she drinkin’ to forget/I told my momma ‘Save your son a sip’/Tryna slow my breath and get a grip,” he raps. “I think life is harder than in death/They’re in Heaven, I’m the one that’s left.”

The video shows Laroi’s side profile overlayed with a video of him running as he repeats the song title over the haunting sound of a choir. “I broke bones and I shed some blood/And timе took a few friends I love,” he raps in the chorus. “And no mattеr which way I run/I can’t go back to the way it was, no.”

In the end, the clip teases the release of Laroi’s next song, “Love Again,” which is out next week.

Last week, Laroi released a trailer teasing his album. “You never forget the first time,” Laroi said in the clip. “The first time you fall in love. The first time you get caught. The first time you feel shame. The first real kiss.”

Aside from collaborating with Fivio Foreign on "Paris to Tokyo" and dropping the single "Thousand Miles," Kid Laroi has taken a mini break from music after he announced late last year that he was going to step back after the massive success of his Fuck Love EP in 2021. He's also scheduled to perform at Coachella later this Spring.

“I made the decision that I need to take some time away from everything and focus on the next project; my debut album,” Laroi said in a statement to end 2021. “I’m going to miss you all beyond words can describe, but I do believe that this is what I need to do to give you all the best music possible.”

Despite being released in 2021, his song “Stay” with Justin Bieber was the No. 1-streamed song on Apple Music, No. 3 on Spotify, and the Billboard Hot 100.