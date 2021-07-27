The Kid Laroi Releases Bonus EP ‘F*ck Love 3+: Over You’

The Kid Laroi has dropped a surprise bonus EP, F*ck Love 3+: Over You. The six-track collection accompanies his recent effort, F*ck Love 3: Over You, which was released last week.

6 NEW SONGS OUT NOW!!!!! FUCK LOVE 3+!!!!!!!! I LOVE YOU FAMILY. THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING. 🖤😭😭 https://t.co/oAdg9QRiCR pic.twitter.com/cxVWWRuUjP — charlton (@thekidlaroi) July 27, 2021

F*ck Love (Over You) is The Kid Laroi’s third and final installment in a series, following F*ck Love and F*ck Love (Savage). It includes “Not Sober,” a track featuring Polo G and Stunna Gambino, which got a music video last week.

The singer’s recent single, “Stay,” which also appears on his new EP, spent a second week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. The single, which features a verse from Justin Bieber, amassed 25.3 million streams, down slightly from 30.8 million during launch week.

Earlier this month, Bieber made a surprise appearance in Vegas, taking the stage for an impromptu performance at the opening of the h.Wood Group’s new supper club Delilah, located inside the Wynn Hotel. During his set he asked The Kid Laroi to join him onstage for a rendition of “Stay.”

Fans can listen to the bonus EP here.