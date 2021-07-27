 The Kid Laroi Releases Bonus EP 'F*ck Love 3+: Over You' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Lord Huron Debut Music Video for 'Love Me Like You Used To'
Home Music Music News

The Kid Laroi Releases Bonus EP ‘F*ck Love 3+: Over You’

The new collection includes six new songs

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All
the kid laroi

Brandon Bowen*

The Kid Laroi has dropped a surprise bonus EP, F*ck Love 3+: Over You. The six-track collection accompanies his recent effort, F*ck Love 3: Over You, which was released last week.

F*ck Love (Over You) is The Kid Laroi’s third and final installment in a series, following F*ck Love and F*ck Love (Savage). It includes “Not Sober,” a track featuring Polo G and Stunna Gambino, which got a music video last week.

The singer’s recent single, “Stay,” which also appears on his new EP, spent a second week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. The single, which features a verse from Justin Bieber, amassed 25.3 million streams, down slightly from 30.8 million during launch week.

Earlier this month, Bieber made a surprise appearance in Vegas, taking the stage for an impromptu performance at the opening of the h.Wood Group’s new supper club Delilah, located inside the Wynn Hotel. During his set he asked The Kid Laroi to join him onstage for a rendition of “Stay.”

Fans can listen to the bonus EP here.

In This Article: Justin Bieber, the kid laroi

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.