The Internet Plot Headlining Tour

The Internet will embark on a headlining North American tour this fall in support of their new album, Hive Mind.

The first leg of the trek launches October 17th at the Varsity Theater in Minneapolis, Minnesota and wraps November 3rd at the House of Blues in San Diego, California. The Internet will pick up again November 11th at the Van Buren in Phoenix, Arizona for a stretch that wraps December 12th at Saint Andrews Hall in Detroit, Michigan.

Tickets for the tour go on sale August 10th at 10 a.m. local time. On Twitter, the Internet said that additional dates would be announced soon.

Prior to their headlining trek, the Internet will open a handful of shows for Gorillaz. That run launches October 8th in Toronto, Ontario and includes stops in Montreal, Philadelphia, Brooklyn and Chicago. The band will also play Gorillaz’s Demon Dayz Festival in Los Angeles on October 20th.

The Internet released Hive Mind in July, marking their first record since 2015’s Ego Death. During that three year gap, several band members released solo projects, including singer Syd and keyboardist Matt Martians, who released their respective debut albums, Fin and The Drum Chord Theory, in 2017. That same year guitarist Steve Lacy shared his debut EP, Steve Lacy’s Demo.

The Internet Tour Dates

October 8 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena (with Gorillaz)

October 9 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre (with Gorillaz)

October 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center (with Gorillaz)

October 13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center (with Gorillaz)

October 14 – Atlanta, GA @ Afropunk

October 16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center (with Gorillaz)

October 17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

October 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Demon Dayz Festival

October 21 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

October 24 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

October 25 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

October 26 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

October 28 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

October 31 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

November 3 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

November 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

November 12 – Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues

November 15 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

November 16 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

November 18 – Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

November 19 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

November 20 – New Orleans, LA @ House Of Blues

November 26 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

November 27 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

December 1 – Richmond, VA @ The National

December 5 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

December 12 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall