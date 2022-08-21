The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp Are Ready to Party in New Trailer for HBO Series ‘The Idol’

HBO has debuted a new trailer for the Weeknd’s forthcoming TV series, The Idol, which introduces the expansive cast. The clip premiered during the musician’s concert in Las Vegas last night and has since dropped online.

The trailer puts Depp’s over-sexed pop star character in the spotlight before introducing the supporting cast, which now includes Moses Sumney and Red Rocket‘s Suzanna Son. Previously announced cast members, including Troye Sivan, Rachel Sennott, Dan Levy, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, and Hank Azaria, also pop up.

The series — created by the Weekend, Reza Fahim and Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson — stars Abel Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp as a couple immersed in what The Idol promises is “the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood.”

Earlier this year, HBO announced that The Idol’s production team was taking the series in a “new creative direction”; when the project was first announced, the synopsis stated it was about a self-help guru behind a modern-day cult and the complicated relationship he builds with a pop star, a storyline that seems to remain intact based on the first two trailers.

In 2020, The Weeknd spoke to Rolling Stone about his interest in writing for film and about the then-secretive screenplay in the works; The Idol was officially announced a year later.

“This is my first time even opening up to anything, because I had to spend the last decade invested in this project, the Weeknd,” he said. “It really does consume me, so I’ve learned to step away from it a little bit, to miss it a little bit.”

“I just want to be a filmmaker,” the singer added. “I want to make great cinema.”