Hear the Hold Steady’s Barnstorming New Single ‘You Did Good Kid’

Track will appear on band’s forthcoming album, Thrashing Thru the Passion

The Hold Steady have released a new song, “You Did Good Kid,” the latest preview of their forthcoming album, Thrashing Thru the Passion, out August 16th. The album is the first to feature the band’s current six-piece lineup, which includes keyboardist Franz Nicolay, who rejoined the band in 2016 after leaving in 2010. 

“‘You Did Good Kid’ is the first song we worked on for this session, and remains a favorite,” frontman Craig Finn said in a statement. “It went though a few iterations before we came to this arrangement, and I’m really psyched on it. It feels great to play live.”

The up-tempo rocker marks the latest offering from Thrashing Thru the Passion and follows previously-released track, “Denver Haircut.” The Hold Steady have been releasing sporadic singles over the past year or so, and five of those tracks will appear on Thrashing Thru the Passion, along with five completely new cuts. 

Thrashing Thru the Passion marks the Hold Steady’s seventh album and it arrives five years after their last effort, 2014’s Teeth Dreams. The band will embark on a North American tour in support of the record August 15th in Seattle.

