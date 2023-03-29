The Hold Steady Are Ready to Spread Their ‘Gospel’ in New 20th Anniversary Book

The Hold Steady will mark their 20th anniversary with a new book featuring an oral history of the band, a trove of photographs, and memories from fans. Co-authored by Michael Hann and the Hold Steady, The Gospel of the Hold Steady: How a Resurrection Really Feels arrives July 25 via Akashic Books.

The Gospel of the Hold Steady will trace the band’s history, from their formation in Minneapolis to their rise up the indie rock pantheon. The oral history will include interviews with everyone who has played in the Hold Steady, as well as those who’ve worked with the band through the past two decades.

Along with helping out with the oral history, Hann was one of several prominent critics/Hold Steady fans who contributed new essays to the book. Others include Laura Barton, Isaac Fitzgerald, and Rolling Stone’s resident Hold Steady superfan, Rob Sheffield. Accompanying the essays will be thoughts and memories from the Hold Steady’s fans, known as “The Unified Scene,” as well as more than 200 photographs and images.

A limited edition version of The Gospel of the Hold Steady will come with a signed copy of the book, as well as a chapbook, TJK on THS, from guitarist Tad J. Kubler. The chapbook will feature an array of never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes photographs taken by Kubler over the years, as well as a special introduction from frontman Craig Finn.

Along with prepping the new book, the Hold Steady are gearing up for the release of their ninth studio album, The Price of Progress. The record arrives this Friday, March 31, via the band’s own Positive Jams label.