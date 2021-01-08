The Hold Steady Drop Fiery ‘Heavy Covenant’

The Hold Steady have revealed “Heavy Covenant,” the latest single from their upcoming album Open Door Policy.

“I know the perfect place to go/Slide your little phone into the airplane mode,” Craig Finn sings over a buzzing guitar riff. “Motel Mariposa/A little south of downtown on the frontage road.”

In a statement, Finn said that “Heavy Covenant” is about travel, technology, and human connection. “The song came out of two different music pieces that THS piano/keyboardist Franz Nicolay brought in, and with the help of producer Josh Kaufman, we combined them,” he said. “It came together quickly, and when our friends Stuart and Jordan came in and added the horns to the chorus it really seemed to bring it together. To us, this song is a great indication of where the band’s sound is at in 2021.”

“Heavy Covenant” follows the lead single “Family Farm.” Open Door Policy, out February 19th, marks the band’s eighth studio album, following 2020’s Thrashing Thru the Passion. It was recorded at the Clubhouse in Rhinebeck, New York, with producer Josh Kaufman and engineer D. James Goodwin. You can preorder it now.