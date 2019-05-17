Hear the Hives Proclaim ‘I’m Alive’ on Raucous First Song in Four Years

Swedish outfit the Hives announced their return with a fanfare of guitars on their new song, “I’m Alive.” The track will be released as a limited edition double A-side vinyl seven-inch June 28th via Third Man Records.

“I’m Alive” opens with a prickle of guitars before settling into a mighty rock stomp. Over the crash and clang, singer Peele Almqvist belts, “Did you miss me, boys and girls/I crawled out of the underworld/And I’m alive!”

In a statement, Almqvist said of the song, “‘I’m Alive’ is a song about crawling up from under a rock and obliterating all resistance that sounds like crawling up from under a rock and obliterating all resistance because it is a band crawling up from under a rock and obliterating all resistance. Use it in your own life to help you obliterate your own resistance!”

“I’m Alive” marks the Hives’ first new song in four years, following their 2015 one-off single, “Blood Red Moon.” The band is reportedly also working on a new album, which will be their first since 2012’s Lex Hives.

The Hives will kick off a North American tour with Refused, tomorrow, May 18th, at Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia. The run wraps May 29th at the Observatory North Park in San Diego.