Hear the Hives’ Raucous New Punk Salvo ‘Good Samaritan’

A month after unleashing their first new song in four years, the Hives have followed it up with a raucous new punk salvo titled “Good Samaritan.”

The Hives said of the track in a tongue-in-cheek statement, “This a song about helping people help themselves by not helping them? Are they sarcastic or do they hate people now? Is this punk? You never know with these Hives and it’s been a while since I saw them so let’s all go see them again and see what they are on about?”

The band added of “Good Samaritan, “Musically faster than usual but a surprising dive into the chorus that feels like going into hyper-space. Now it’s not surprising anymore. Oh well.”

“Good Samaritan” follows the release of “I’m Alive,” the Hives’ first single in four years. Both tracks, produced by Dave Sardy and recorded in Los Angeles, will feature on a limited edition double A-side 7” released by Third Man Records on June 28th.

Additionally, the Hives – who recently wrapped a co-headlining North American trek with fellow Swedish punks Refused – are promising forthcoming news about their in-the-works new album, the band’s first since 2012’s Lex Hives.