The Hives Tear Through ‘Hate to Say I Told You So’ From ‘Live at Third Man’ Album

The Hives have shared a live version of their international breakout hit “Hate to Say I Told You So,” from their upcoming release, Live at Third Man Records, out September 25th via TMR.

The Hives recorded Live at Third Man at the 250-capacity Blue Room venue at the Nashville headquarters of Jack White’s label. Despite the small setting, the Hives play to the crowd like it’s a stadium, with frontman/relentless ball of energy Pelle Almqvist leading the charge. While the whole performance is vintage Hives, there’s a particularly delightful moment during the bass-only breakdown when Almqvist gives props to Johan Gustaffson (nickname: The Johan and Only), quipping, “Not since the creation of the Fender bass has it played with such precision and such finesse!”

Live at Third Man will follow up a seven-inch single the Hives released via TMR last year that featured two new songs, “I’m Alive” and “Good Samaritan.” The tracks marked the Hives’ first new music since their 2015 one-off single, “Blood Red Moon.” At the time, the Swedish outfit was reportedly working on a new album, which will be their first since 2012’s Lex Hives.

Over the past few months during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Hives have been releasing a steady stream of full archival concerts as part of their Hivemanor Livemanor series. Those are available on the band’s YouTube page.

Live at Third Man Records Tracklist

1. “Come On!”

2. “Walk Idiot Walk”

3. “Main Offender”

4. “My Time Is Coming”

5. “Hate to Say I Told You So”

6. “I’m Alive”

7. “Tick Tick Boom”