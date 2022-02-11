The Head and the Heart Search for Connection on ‘Virginia (Wind in the Night)’

The Head and the Heart have released “Virginia (Wind in the Night),” the second track from their upcoming album, Every Shade of Blue, out April 29 via Warner.

”Being from Virginia, for me this song represents a long and winding relationship to place — a place that is grounding,” singer Jonathan Russell said in a statement about the Jesse Shatkin-produced track. “I’m often drawing on my life through symbolism as a way into someone else’s psyche. It’s part of my search for a deeper connection without having to compare our experiences directly.”

He added, “There is a reason this song has two titles. One is literal and one is symbolic. Not everyone is from Virginia, I know that. But I bet you have walked home and heard the wind in the night.”

Every Shade of Blue follows the group’s 2019 LP, Living Mirage. The band previously shared the title track last month.

The Head and the Heart will hit the road on a North American tour spring, with guests Shakey Graves, Dawes and Jade Bird joining the group on select dates. The tour kicks off on May 20 in St. Petersburg, Fla., and wraps on Oct. 15 in Nashville.

“It’s wild to think that by the time we get back on the road this year, it will have been over two and a half years since we last toured,” the band said in a statement. “We’re so excited to bring new songs to life on stage every night, traveling alongside artists who inspire us. We can’t wait to get out there, doing what we do with an even greater sense of gratitude.”