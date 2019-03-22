The Head and the Heart to Spend Nearly Half a Year on the Road

Indie folk group the Head and Heart will embark on an extensive North American tour this spring that will continue through the summer and fall. The trek covers the time before and after the band releases their upcoming album, Living Mirage, due out May 17th. It also includes an appearance at Woodstock 50, and the band Hippo Campus will support a handful of dates.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, March 29th, at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation. The concert promoter is also running several presales tied to certain credit cards as well as a “special fan presale” that launches Monday.

The price of admission includes the choice of either a CD or digital copy of Living Mirage. Concertgoers will receive an email explaining how to redeem the offer. To tease the release, the group recently released a lyric video for the first single, “Missed Connection.”

The preview the tour, the group performed a concert at Los Angeles’ Belasco Theater last night. The whole, nearly 90-minute concert is available to stream.

Over the last few years, the group has gained traction on the charts, earning a Top 10 album for their second album, 2013’s Let’s Be Still, and a Number Five bow for 2016’s Signs of Light. At the time of that album’s release, co-founding vocalist Josiah Johnson’s addiction problems were inhibiting his recording, so he went on hiatus. He does not appear on Living Mirage.

The Head and the Heart Tour Dates

April 14 – High Water Fest at Riverfront Park @ North Charleston, SC

April 16 – Bijou Theatre @ Knoxville, TN

April 17 – Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre @ Wilmington, NC

April 19 – Hargray Capitol Theatre @ Macon, GA

April 20 – Walker Theatre @ Memorial Auditorium @ Chattanooga, TN

April 21 – Manchester Music Hall @ Lexington, KY

April 23 – Druid City Music Hall @ Tuscaloosa, AL

April 24 – The Lyric Oxford @ Oxford, MS

April 26 – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival @ New Orleans, LA

June 21 – Alternative Buffalo’s Kerfuffle @ Canalside @ Buffalo, NY

June 23 – Alt 92.3 Summer Open @ Forest Hills Stadium @ New York, NY

July 6 – Starlight Theatre @ Kansas City, MO *

July 7 – Stifel Theatre @ St. Louis, MO *

July 9 – ACL Live at The Moody Theater @ Austin, TX *

July 12 – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory @ Dallas, TX *

July 13 – White Oak Music Hall @ Houston, TX *

July 14 – Brady Theater @ Tulsa, OK

July 17 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre @ Denver, CO *

July 18 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre @ Denver, CO *

July 19 – The Great Saltair @ Salt Lake City, UT *

July 22 – Comerica Theatre @ Phoenix, AZ *

July 23 – Santa Barbara Bowl @ Santa Barbara, CA *

July 25 – Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort @ Reno, NV *

July 26 – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium @ San Francisco, CA *

August 16 – Woodstock 50 @ Watkins Glen, NY

September 6 – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre @ Indianapolis, IN

September 8 – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center @ Cincinnati, OH

September 10 – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica @ Cleveland, OH

September 11 – 20 Monroe Live @ Grand Rapids, MI

September 13 – Chicago Theatre @ Chicago, IL

September 18 – The Armory @ Minneapolis, MN

September 19 – Stephens Auditorium @ Ames, IA

September 21 – Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival @ Franklin, TN

September 26 – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium @ Asheville, NC

September 27 – The Tabernacle @ Atlanta, GA

September 29 – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre @ Charlotte, NC

October 1 – Red Hat Amphitheater @ Raleigh, NC

October 3 – The Anthem @ Washington, DC

October 8 – The MET @ Philadelphia, PA

October 9 – Palace Theatre @ Albany, NY

October 11 – Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre @ Wallingford, CT

October 12 – Agganis Arena @ Boston, MA

October 14 – UPMC Events Center @ Moon Twp., PA

October 15 – The Fillmore Detroit presented by Cricket Wireless @ Detroit, MI

October 16 – Palace Theatre @ Columbus, OH

October 18 – Algonquin Commons Theatre @ Ottawa, ON

October 19 – MTELUS @ Montreal, QC

October 20 – Sony Centre for the Performing Arts @ Toronto, ON

* with Hippo Campus