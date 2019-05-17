Watch the Head and the Heart Deliver Pop Gem ‘Missed Connection’ on ‘Fallon’

Folk outfit the Head and the Heart performed their pop-inflected single “Missed Connection” on The Tonight Show Thursday. The track boasts an atmospheric grove of light piano and synths that drift above a steady drum shuffle. Frontman Jon Russell delivered the song’s lyrics — which in part mirror the band’s origin story of meeting at an open-mic night in Seattle — with silky ease while the rest of the group joined him on the gang vocals and harmonies.

“Missed Connection” appears on the Head and the Heart’s new album, Living Mirage, which arrives today, May 17th, via Warner Bros./Reprise Records. The album marks the band’s fourth LP and follows 2016’s Signs of Light. It’s also their first without co-founder Josiah Johnson, who amicably split with the group in 2016, though it does boast the return of keyboardist Kenny Hensley.

In April, the Head in the Heart kicked off the first leg of their massive North American tour in support of Living Mirage. The run is set to continue June 21st in Buffalo, New York and stretch all the way through October 20th in Toronto, Ontario.