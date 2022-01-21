The Head and the Heart Dive Deep Into ‘Every Shade of Blue’ in New Video

The Head and the Heart return with the video for new single “Every Shade of Blue.” It’s the Seattle folk-rock group’s first new music in nearly three years following 2019’s Living Mirage.
In the Jacqueline Justice-directed video, the band swim, dive around and tread water as they ride the lyric’s emotional waves of wanting to know all the facets of a significant other.
“I don’t wanna wait to get where we’re going/ Scared to death of dying not really knowing you/ Every shade of blue,” the group harmonizes on the chorus. “Underneath the sky out in the open/ Every little bit, can’t get enough of you/ In every shade, every shade of blue.”
Last week, the band released a video trailer for “LP5,” which features them cutting tracks in the studio for their upcoming album.
The group also announced they will be hitting the road beginning this spring with guests Shakey Graves, Dawes and Jade Bird on select dates. The “Every Shade of Blue” North American tour kicks off on May 20 in St. Petersburg, Florida at Jannus Live. It wraps on Oct. 15 at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville. Tickets go on sale Friday.
“Every Shade of Blue” Tour Dates
May 20 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
May 22 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival
May 24 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
May 25 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
May 27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
May 28 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater
May 29 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
May 31 – LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards
June 1 – Northampton, MA @ The Pines Theater at Look Park
June 3 – Shelburne, VT @ Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green at Shelburne Museum
June 4 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
June 6 – New York, NY @ Pier 17 – The Rooftop
June 9 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
June 10 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
August 2 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
August 4 – Houston, TX @ Lawn at White Oak
August 5 – Irving, TX @ Irving Music Factory
August 6 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
August 8 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Venue TBA
August 9 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
August 11 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
August 12 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park
August 16 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield
August 18 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
August 19 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
August 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
August 22 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
September 14 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
September 15 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 17 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
September 20 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 21 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
September 23 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
September 27 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach
September 29 – Detroit, MI @ Oakland University – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
September 30 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
October 1 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
October 3 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
October 4 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
October 7 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
October 8 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
October 10 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
October 13 – St Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
October 14 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
October 15 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater