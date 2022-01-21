The Head and the Heart Dive Deep Into ‘Every Shade of Blue’ in New Video

The Head and the Heart return with the video for new single “Every Shade of Blue.” It’s the Seattle folk-rock group’s first new music in nearly three years following 2019’s Living Mirage.

In the Jacqueline Justice-directed video, the band swim, dive around and tread water as they ride the lyric’s emotional waves of wanting to know all the facets of a significant other.

“I don’t wanna wait to get where we’re going/ Scared to death of dying not really knowing you/ Every shade of blue,” the group harmonizes on the chorus. “Underneath the sky out in the open/ Every little bit, can’t get enough of you/ In every shade, every shade of blue.”

Last week, the band released a video trailer for “LP5,” which features them cutting tracks in the studio for their upcoming album.

The group also announced they will be hitting the road beginning this spring with guests Shakey Graves, Dawes and Jade Bird on select dates. The “Every Shade of Blue” North American tour kicks off on May 20 in St. Petersburg, Florida at Jannus Live. It wraps on Oct. 15 at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville. Tickets go on sale Friday.

“Every Shade of Blue” Tour Dates

May 20 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

May 22 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

May 24 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

May 25 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

May 27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

May 28 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater

May 29 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

May 31 – LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards

June 1 – Northampton, MA @ The Pines Theater at Look Park

June 3 – Shelburne, VT @ Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green at Shelburne Museum

June 4 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

June 6 – New York, NY @ Pier 17 – The Rooftop

June 9 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

June 10 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

August 2 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

August 4 – Houston, TX @ Lawn at White Oak

August 5 – Irving, TX @ Irving Music Factory

August 6 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

August 8 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Venue TBA

August 9 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

August 11 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

August 12 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park

August 16 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield

August 18 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

August 19 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

August 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

August 22 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By The Bay

September 14 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

September 15 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 17 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

September 20 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 21 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

September 23 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

September 27 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

September 29 – Detroit, MI @ Oakland University – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

September 30 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

October 1 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

October 3 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

October 4 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

October 7 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

October 8 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

October 10 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

October 13 – St Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

October 14 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

October 15 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater