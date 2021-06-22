The Go-Go’s Announce 2021-2022 West Coast Tour Dates

The Go-Go’s have announced five North American tour dates on the West Coast for winter 2021-2022. The shows will be in celebration of the band’s recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, as well as the release of their new documentary film The Go-Go’s last year.

“We really missed seeing and playing for our fans and we are happy we can experience and enjoy live music with each other once again,” the Go-Go’s said in a statement. “We are looking forward to celebrating and bringing in a brighter new year with everyone.”

Band manager Art Cisneros added, “With concerts finally making a very welcomed return, longtime fans can celebrate with the newest inductees to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the new generation of fans can see the band that they discovered through the documentary.”

The tour includes performances in San Francisco (December 28th), Los Angeles (December 29th), Las Vegas (December 31st and January 1st), and San Diego (January 3rd). Tickets go on sale June 25th at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET at Ticketmaster.

The Go-Go’s 2021-2022 Tour Dates

December 28 – San Francisco, CA @ SF Masonic Auditorium

December 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater

December 31 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

January 1, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

January 3, 2022 – San Diego, CA @ Civic Theatre