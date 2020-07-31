 Hear the Go-Go's First New Song in 19 Years, 'Club Zero' - Rolling Stone
The Go-Go’s Drop First New Song in 19 Years, ‘Club Zero’

“We’re not putting up with this whole boys’ club anymore,” Jane Wiedlin said of band’s new single

Ahead of the Friday premiere of a documentary celebrating the Go-Go’s, the band has released “Club Zero,” their first new song in 19 years.

The self-produced song was created via email exchanges between band members and recorded at studios in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

In the closing scene of the Showtime doc The Go-Go’s — premiering tonight, July 31st — the reunited band is shown working on the track, as well as performing “Club Zero” at Los Angeles’ Whisky a Go Go, a one-time stomping ground of the trailblazing all-female rock group.

“I was reading about the Zero Zero Club, which was an underground, after-hours club in Hollywood in the Eighties,” Jane Wiedlin told Rolling Stone of the track. “I thought about how cool that title was. I just felt that the point of that song was the perfect thing for the Go-Go’s to say in 2020. We’re not putting up with this whole boys’ club anymore. It’s fucking bullshit. And that’s what Club Zero is: ‘Zero fucks given.’ It felt like what people needed to hear right now.”

The Go-Go’s director Alison Ellwood added of the track and the band’s legacy: “As they say in ‘Club Zero,’ they’re ‘the new MVPs of the 21st century.’ They’ve gone through an awful lot in life and have a lot to share. They have the tone and attitude that we need right now. They’re all very political and engaged and care a lot about what’s happening. And I think that even though everyone still calls them ‘the girls,’ they are in fact women with a lot of heart and soul.”

