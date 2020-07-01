The Go-Go’s Conquer the World in New Doc Trailer

Showtime has released the official trailer for The Go-Go’s, an upcoming documentary that delves into the wholly unique story of the titular all-female New Wave band. The doc will premiere on Showtime August 1st at 9 p.m. ET.

The clip offers a broad breakdown of the band’s lightning-fast journey to stardom, which started in the late Seventies when they were just a fledgling act in the Los Angeles punk scene. “Their set was three songs long and two of them were the same song!” remembers punk poet Pleasant Gehman with a laugh.

By 1981, however, the Go-Go’s were one of the biggest bands in the world — a historic feat for an all-woman group that played their own instruments and wrote their own songs — thanks to their debut album, Beauty and the Beat, which boasted hits like “We Got the Beat” and “Our Lips Are Sealed.” The trailer also shows how the negative trappings of fame tested the band.

The Go-Go’s was directed by Alison Ellwood, who recently helmed the docuseries Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time, and whose other credits include American Jihad and History of the Eagles. Ahead of the film’s release, the Go-Go’s will drop their first new recording in nearly 20 years, “Club Zero,” out July 31st via UMe.