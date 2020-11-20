The Go-Go’s Drop ‘Club Zero’ Video Ahead of Documentary

The Go-Go’s are releasing their documentary of the same name this coming winter, featuring interviews with Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle, Gina Schock, Kathy Valentine, and Jane Wiedlin. Part of the film focuses on the band’s efforts to write a new song, “Club Zero,” about female empowerment — and they dropped the video for the track Friday.

Directed by Alison Ellwood, the documentary first premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival before airing on Showtime during the summer, when the Covid-19 pandemic made a wide theatrical release out of the question. The Go-Go’s received a 2020 Critics Choice Award for Best Music Documentary, as well as for Most Compelling Living Subjects in a Documentary. It will be out on DVD, Blu-Ray, and digital platforms on February 5th, 2021.

Next summer, the Go-Go’s will embark on a North American tour in conjunction with the documentary release. Starting at San Francisco’s Masonic Auditorium, they’ll perform at other intimate venues for fans across the United States.

The Go-Go’s Summer 2021 North American Tour Dates

June 18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

June 23 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys

June 24 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys

June 27 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Resort Casino

June 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theater

June 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theater

July 7 – Westbury, NY @ Theatre at Westbury

July 8 – Bensalem, PA @ Parx Casino

July 10 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

July 11 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony