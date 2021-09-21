Ready or Not: The Fugees to Reunite for Tour Celebrating 25th Anniversary of ‘The Score’

Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel will reunite as the Fugees and play their first shows in 15 years to mark the 25th anniversary of their 1996 classic, The Score.

The trek will properly launch in November, but Wednesday, September 22nd, the Fugees will play a special gig in New York City at an undisclosed location. A seven-date North American run will kick off for real November 2nd at the United Center in Chicago and wrap November 28th at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. In December, the Fugees will play shows in Paris, London, Nigeria, and Ghana.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale on September 24th at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation. The Fugees’ charitable fund also plans to link up with Global Citizen for some philanthropic efforts around the tour.

“The Fugees have a complex but impactful history,” Hill said in a statement. “I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention. I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”

Jean added, “As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement. We would be a voice for the unheard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together.”

The Fugees emerged in the early Nineties, dropping their debut album, Blunted on Reality, in 1994, before releasing The Score two years later. The album was an instant classic, thanks in large part to the success of an innovative cover of Roberta Flack’s “Killing Me Softly,” as well as singles like “Ready or Not” and “Fu-Gee-La.”

Although the Fugees didn’t disband after The Score, tensions between the members were high and they largely focused on solo projects (Hill released her seminal solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, in 1998). After releasing one more single, “Take It Easy,” in 2005, the Fugees officially split. While reconciliation long seemed out of the question due to frayed relationships, rumors and talk of a possible reunion had increased in recent years.

The Fugees Tour Dates

September 22 – NYC @ TBA

November 2 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

November 7 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

November 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

November 18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

November 21 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

November 26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

November 28 – Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena

December 4 – Paris, France @ La Defense Arena

December 6 – London, U.K. @ The O2

TBA – Nigeria @ TBA

December 18 – Ghana @ TBA