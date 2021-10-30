 The Fugees Postpone Reunion Tour to 2022 - Rolling Stone
The Fugees Postpone Reunion Tour to 2022

Days before 25th anniversary trek was set to begin, trio moves gigs to next year, “the best chance that all cities on the tour are fully open so we can perform for as many fans as possible”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 22: Pras, Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean of The Fugees perform at Global Citizen Live at Pier 17 on September 22, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Fugees

WireImage

Days before the Fugees were set to begin their long-awaited reunion tour, the trio have postponed the trek until 2022.

Following their brief-but-triumphant gig in New York in September for the Global Citizen Live event, Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel were scheduled to embarked on their 25th anniversary tour — and first shows together in 15 years — on November 2nd at Chicago’s United Center. 

However, three days before the concert, the Fugees announced that all of their fall 2021 shows — seven U.S. arena shows in total, plus stops in Paris and London — have been postponed to to-be-determined 2022 dates.

“Dates for our upcoming Fugees 25th anniversary tour are moving to early 2022 to ensure the best chance that all cities on the tour are fully open so we can perform for as many fans as possible,” the band said in a statement on social media. “With so much excitement around the reunion tour, we are also happy to announce that we will be adding more cities and dates!”

 

Fugees also promised “full details” as well as some “special announcements” in the near future.

When the Fugees announced their surprise reunion in September — just a day before the Global Citizen performance — Hill said in a statement, “The Fugees have a complex but impactful history. I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention. I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”

