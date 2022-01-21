The Fugees Cancel Planned Reunion Tour Due to Covid Pandemic

Three months after the Fugees postponed their much-anticipated reunion tour, the group announced Friday that the trek celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Score has been canceled.

In a statement, Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel cited the ongoing Covid-19 as the reason the reunion tour was called off.

“We anticipate and understand disappointment but our anniversary tour will not be able to happen,” the Fugees said in a statement. “The continued Covid pandemic has made touring conditions difficult, and we want to make sure we keep our fans and ourselves healthy and safe.”

They continued, “An idea sparked to honor and celebrate this 25th anniversary of The Score but we see now it may not currently be our time for revisiting this past work.”

Following their brief-but-triumphant gig in New York in September 2021 for the Global Citizen Live event, the Fugees were scheduled to embark on their 25th-anniversary tour — and first shows together in 15 years — on Nov. 2 at Chicago’s United Center. However, just three days before it was set to begin, the group said they would postpone the entire trek until 2022 as it would “ensure the best chance that all cities on the tour are fully open so we can perform for as many fans as possible.”

The Fugees promised to announce the rescheduled tour dates, but three months later, they have instead canceled the entirety of the tour.

“We’re grateful for the special night we did get to share with some of you in New York, with that rare live moment,” the Fugees said Friday. “If opportunity, public safety, and scheduling allow, we hope to be able to revisit this again sometime soon.”