 The Format Reunite After 12 Years, Announce 2020 Tour Dates
The Format Reunite After 12 Years, Announce 2020 Tour Dates

Nate Ruess and Sam Means also drop 2007 concert Live at the Mayan Theatre on vinyl

Angie Martoccio

Jim Newberry*

The Format have reunited for a brief tour. The indie rock duo — consisting of Nate Ruess of fun. and Sam Means — went on hiatus in 2008.

While performing a surprise acoustic performance in Phoenix on Monday, Ruess explained the genesis of the reunion to the crowd. “About a year ago, I was driving and I was listening on random, and Interventions [+ Lullabies] came on,” he said. “And I was listening to it, and I was like, ‘I should probably skip this.’ And I listened, and I thought, ‘Holy shit, this kicks ass. This is totally rad.”

The band also dropped a 2007 concert film titled Live at the Mayan on all streaming platforms. The performance is currently available on limited-edition white and turquoise vinyl.

The band will perform two nights at New York’s Bowery Ballroom on March 20th and 21st, as well as two nights at Chicago’s Lincoln Hall, before concluding at the Van Buren in Phoenix on April 3rd. Tickets go on sale Friday at noon.

The Format Tour Dates
March 20 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
March 21 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
March 27 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
March 28 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
April 3 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

 

