The Flaming Lips Stay Socially Distanced in New ‘Will You Return/When You Come Down’ Video

The Flaming Lips have shared another new song and video, “Will You Return/When You Come Down,” from their upcoming album, American Head, out September 11th via Warner Records.

“Will You Return/When You Come Down” is a sweeping bit of steady country rock peppered with plenty quintessential Flaming Lips touches, from thick fogs of psychedelic harmonies to the crisp chime of a xylophone. The video, directed by George Salisbury, finds the band performing the song in a manner very appropriate for the Covid-19 era — gathering in the same space, though each member is separated by plastic sheeting to maintain proper social distancing and prevent the spread of germs.

American Head marks the Flaming Lips’ 21st album and follows last year’s King’s Mouth. The band has shared a handful of tracks from the new record, including “You n Me Sellin’ Weed,” “Dinosaurs on the Mountain,” “My Religion Is You” and “Flowers of Neptune 6,” which features Kacey Musgraves.

In anticipation of American Head, the Flaming Lips have been releasing a series of short documentaries about various songs on the album. So far, they’ve dropped installments about “My Religion Is You,” “You n Me Sellin’ Weed” and “Dinosaurs on the Mountain.”