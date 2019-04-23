The Flaming Lips Plot Summer Tour

The Flaming Lips will hit the road this summer following the release of their 15th studio album, King’s Mouth: Music and Songs, which will be released on July 19th via Warner Bros.

The tour, which will feature the Claypool Lennon Delirium (who won’t appear at the July 31st show) with support from Particle Kid, kicks off on July 23rd in Wichita, Kansas at Wave and includes several stops through the Midwest and East Coast. Tickets go on sale on Friday, with local venue pre-sale tickets available beginning on Wednesday.

King’s Mouth, which was initially released as a limited-edition Record Store Day offering that sold out, follows the band’s 2017 album, Oczy Mlody. Their forthcoming album is part of a project that includes an immersive A King’s Mouth art installation, which is currently on exhibit at Rough Trade NYC through May 31st, and a book called King’s Mouth: Immerse Heap Trip Fantasy Experience.

“The King’s Mouth immersive/child-like qualities are born from the same spark and womb as The Flaming Lips’ live performances,” Coyne said of the project in a statement. “The King’s Mouth adventure was made for humans of all sizes, ages, cultures, and religions.”

The Flaming Lips Summer Tour Dates

July 23 – Wichita, KS @ Wave

July 24 – Des Moines, IA @ Water Works Park Amphitheater

July 26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

July 27 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater

July 28 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

July 30 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

July 31 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

August 2 – Utica, NY @ Saranac Brewery

August 3 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium Outdoors

August 5 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 6 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion

August 7 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater