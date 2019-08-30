The Flaming Lips Taste the Rainbow in ‘Giant Baby’ Video

The Flaming Lips have released a colorful new video for their song “Giant Baby,” off their latest album King’s Mouth: Music and Songs.

The clip, directed by frontman Wayne Coyne, features an introduction by Fred Armisen and a guest appearance by The Clash’s Mick Jones, who also narrates portions of the album. Coyne and the band are surrounded by rainbow-colored tubing lights that leave lingering impressions on the short film’s staticky editing. The whole effect is as trippy as you’d expect from a Flaming Lips video.

King’s Mouth: Music and Songs serves as the soundtrack for Coyne’s immersive art installation of the same name, King’s Mouth: Immerse Heap Trip Fantasy Experience. “The King’s Mouth immersive/child-like qualities are born from the same spark and womb as The Flaming Lips’ live performances,” Coyne said of the installation. “The King’s Mouth adventure was made for humans of all sizes, ages, cultures, and religions.”

The Flaming Lips will briefly tour in support of King’s Mouth in the fall, with U.S. dates in Chicago, Louisville, Austin and Lake Perris, California, for the Desert Daze Festival.

The Flaming Lips Tour Dates

September 13 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest Chicago

September 20 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon and Beyond Festival

October 10-13 – Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze

November 8 – Austin, TX @ Levitation – Stubb’s BBQ

December 7 – Cholula, Puebla, MX @ Festival Cantina