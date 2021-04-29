 The Flaming Lips Cover Bob Dylan's 'Lay Lady Lay': Listen - Rolling Stone
The Flaming Lips Put a Psychedelic Spin on Bob Dylan’s ‘Lay Lady Lay’

Cover will appear on upcoming compilation, Dylan Revisited, from the U.K. magazine, Uncut

Jon Blistein

The Flaming Lips have shared a cover of Bob Dylan’s “Lay Lady Lay” from the upcoming compilation, Dylan Revisited, which will be released alongside the June issue of the British magazine Uncut.

The Flaming Lips’ cover of “Lay Lady Lay” is at once reverent to the original Nashville Skyline track and willing to take it to characteristically strange places. Though anchored by a simple acoustic strum, frontman Wayne Coyne slathers his vocals in reverb, adding a psychedelic edge to the tune which the Lips continue to toy with throughout the track.

Along with the Flaming Lips, contributors to the Dylan Revisited compilation include Richard Thompson (covering “This Wheel’s On Fire”), the Weather Station (“Precious Angels”), Thurston Moore (“Buckets of Rain”), Low (“Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door”), Drive-By Truckers’ Patterson Hood and Jay Gonzalez (“Blind Willie McTell”) and Weyes Blood (“Sad Eyed Lady of the Lowlands”).

Much of Uncut’s issue will also be celebrating Dylan’s upcoming 80th birthday, May 24th. The issue will feature memories from various friends, collaborators and fans including Paul McCartney, Robbie Robertson, Jeff Tweedy, Graham Nash, Kris Kristofferson, Elton John and Roger Daltrey.

