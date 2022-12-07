fbpixel
Lips On Tour

The Flaming Lips Want to Treat You to ‘An Evening With’ Them in 2023

Alt-rock vets announce short West Coast run kicking off in late February
Wayne Coyne and The Flaming Lips performing in October 2022. Rick Kern/Getty Images

The Flaming Lips will return to the road early next year with a short run of West Coast dates.

The “An Evening With” tour will reportedly find the Flaming Lips playing two-hour sets filled with material from throughout their extensive catalog. The run will kick off with a pair of shows at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver on Feb. 28 and March 1, followed by dates in Las Vegas and California, wrapping on March 9 at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara. 

Tickets for the “An Evening With” tour go on sale Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. local time, with a pre-sale taking place Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. local time. Full info is available on the Flaming Lips’ website.

Along with the “An Evening With” tour, the Flaming Lips have announced four spring shows to (belatedly) celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2002 classic, Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots. That run — during which the band will perform Yoshimi in its entirety — includes gigs in London, Chicago, and Washington D.C., as well as a set at the Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta. 

The Flaming Lips 2023 Tour Dates

February 28 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
March 1 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
March 3 – Stateline, NV @ Harrah’s Lake Tahoe
March 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
March 6 – Del Mar, CA @ The Sound – Del Mar Fairgrounds
March 7 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
March 9 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre

