The Flaming Lips Announce 2021-2022 World Tour

The Flaming Lips have announced their return to live music with a world tour, kicking off during the summer of 2021 and running for nearly a year into the summer of 2022.
The band will begin their trek on August 20th at the Ogden Amphitheatre in Ogden, Utah, followed by an August 21st show at Psycho Las Vegas. The Flaming Lips will then tour the Northeast United States and Quebec in November, followed by a more expansive North American tour in the spring of 2022. Finally, the band will play a handful of shows in the U.K. and Ireland from May through July 2022, ending at the Galway International Arts Festival.
Additionally, the Flaming Lips have announced that they’ll release The Soft Bulletin Companion, a special vinyl reissue of their companion album to 1999’s The Soft Bulletin, on June 12th, 2021, as part of Record Store Day. The original Soft Bulletin Companion was released as a CD alongside The Soft Bulletin more than 20 years ago and contains unreleased material, outtakes, early mixes, B-sides, international bonus tracks, and stereo versions of songs from the Flaming Lips’ previous album Zaireeka. Pressed on double silver vinyl, the special edition of The Soft Bulletin Companion is limited to 16,000 copies worldwide and will be available exclusively at independent record stores.
The Flaming Lips 2021-2022 Tour Dates
August 20th, 2021 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheatre
August 21st, 2021 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas
November 7th, 2021 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
November 8th, 2021 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
November 9th, 2021 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
November 11th, 2021 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage A&E
November 12th, 2021 – Syracuse, NY @ Crouse Hinds Theater
November 13th, 2021 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theater
November 15th, 2021 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
November 16th, 2021 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
November 18th, 2021 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
November 20th, 2021 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theater
March 27th, 2022 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
March 28th, 2022 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
March 29th, 2022 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
March 31st, 2022 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore
April 1st, 2022 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
April 2nd, 2022 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
April 4th, 2022 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
April 5th, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH @ ICON Music Center
April 6th, 2022 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
April 8th, 2022 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
April 9th, 2022 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
April 25th, 2022 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
April 28th, 2022 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
April 29th, 2022 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
April 30th, 2022 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
May 2nd, 2022 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
May 3rd, 2022 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
May 4th, 2022 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
May 6th, 2022 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre
May 7th, 2022 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre
May 9th, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
May 25th, 2022 – Leeks, UK @ Stylus
May 26th, 2022 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory
May 30th, 2022 – Aylesbury, UK @ Waterside Theatre
June 1st, 2022 – Bexhill, UK @ De La Warr Pavilion
June 2nd, 2022 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
July 22nd, 2022 – Galway, IRE @ Galway Int’l Arts Festival