The Flaming Lips Announce 2021-2022 World Tour

The Flaming Lips have announced their return to live music with a world tour, kicking off during the summer of 2021 and running for nearly a year into the summer of 2022.

The band will begin their trek on August 20th at the Ogden Amphitheatre in Ogden, Utah, followed by an August 21st show at Psycho Las Vegas. The Flaming Lips will then tour the Northeast United States and Quebec in November, followed by a more expansive North American tour in the spring of 2022. Finally, the band will play a handful of shows in the U.K. and Ireland from May through July 2022, ending at the Galway International Arts Festival.

Additionally, the Flaming Lips have announced that they’ll release The Soft Bulletin Companion, a special vinyl reissue of their companion album to 1999’s The Soft Bulletin, on June 12th, 2021, as part of Record Store Day. The original Soft Bulletin Companion was released as a CD alongside The Soft Bulletin more than 20 years ago and contains unreleased material, outtakes, early mixes, B-sides, international bonus tracks, and stereo versions of songs from the Flaming Lips’ previous album Zaireeka. Pressed on double silver vinyl, the special edition of The Soft Bulletin Companion is limited to 16,000 copies worldwide and will be available exclusively at independent record stores.

The Flaming Lips 2021-2022 Tour Dates

August 20th, 2021 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheatre

August 21st, 2021 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas

November 7th, 2021 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

November 8th, 2021 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

November 9th, 2021 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

November 11th, 2021 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage A&E

November 12th, 2021 – Syracuse, NY @ Crouse Hinds Theater

November 13th, 2021 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theater

November 15th, 2021 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

November 16th, 2021 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

November 18th, 2021 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

November 20th, 2021 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theater

March 27th, 2022 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

March 28th, 2022 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

March 29th, 2022 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

March 31st, 2022 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore

April 1st, 2022 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

April 2nd, 2022 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

April 4th, 2022 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

April 5th, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH @ ICON Music Center

April 6th, 2022 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

April 8th, 2022 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

April 9th, 2022 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

April 25th, 2022 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

April 28th, 2022 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

April 29th, 2022 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

April 30th, 2022 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

May 2nd, 2022 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

May 3rd, 2022 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

May 4th, 2022 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

May 6th, 2022 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

May 7th, 2022 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

May 9th, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

May 25th, 2022 – Leeks, UK @ Stylus

May 26th, 2022 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

May 30th, 2022 – Aylesbury, UK @ Waterside Theatre

June 1st, 2022 – Bexhill, UK @ De La Warr Pavilion

June 2nd, 2022 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

July 22nd, 2022 – Galway, IRE @ Galway Int’l Arts Festival