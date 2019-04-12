The First Time: Lizzo

Lizzo has never been shy about standing up for herself. In the second grade, her math teacher called her mom in because “Melissa” was trying to teach the class herself.

“I was this little girl, and I was like giving it to the teacher like, ‘You need to teach us better!'” recalls Lizzo. “‘Cause she was always going on tangents, talking about how we need to wash our hair. And I’m like, ‘Girl, teach math!'”

Along with her elementary school memories, Lizzo remembers her first *NSYNC concert and learning how to play the flute in the latest installment of “The First Time.”

The past year has been a significant one for the Detroit rapper, singer and flautist (in October, a video of her “playing the flute then hitting the shoot” went viral on Twitter). Following the success of singles “Boys,” “Juice” and “Cuz I Love You,” she released a bass-heavy, club-ready collaboration with Missy Elliott, “Tempo.”

“The first time I collaborated with Missy was last year,” says Lizzo. “I was just flying to Atlanta, getting in a studio with Missy and just freestyling. She would just play a beat, she’d be like, ‘How this make you feel?’, and then put me in a booth and I would just freestyle. And now we have a song together! Which was not included in those freestyles, this was completely separate.”

Her upcoming third studio album, Cuz I Love You, will be out April 19th.