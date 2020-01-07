 The First Time: Jason Flom - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next Hear a Previously Unreleased Take of Van Halen's 'Runnin' With the Devil' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

The First Time: Jason Flom

Record executive talks trying to sneak into the Tommy launch party, his work in criminal justice reform

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
jason flom

Record executive Jason Flom talks trying to sneak into the 'Tommy' launch party as a teenager and his work in criminal justice reform.

Rolling Stone

Record executive Jason Flom is no stranger to brushing up against stardom. As a teenager, he encountered Ike and Tina Turner, Pete Townshend and Elton John in the elevator of his friend’s apartment building one night, all heading up to the penthouse for the Tommy release party.

“We tried to sneak into the party through the kitchen — didn’t work,” he tells Rolling Stone in this episode of The First Time.

Since then, Flom has had major stints at Atlantic and Capital Records, and in 1995 he founded his own label, Lava, helping to launch the careers of everyone from Matchbox Twenty and Paramore to Lorde and Greta Van Fleet.

“My first impression [of Lorde] is that she was pretty introspective,” he recalls, “and carried herself like a star even at the age of 15.”

Flom recently sat down with Rolling Stone to look back on his career in the music industry, as well as his involvement in criminal justice reform. In 2016, he launched the podcast Wrongful Conviction with Jason Flom and has used his platform to advocate against mandatory minimum sentencing for drug offenses, bringing on guests like Meek Mill, John Grisham and Kim Kardashian West.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.