The First Time: Diddy and DJ Khaled Remember Early Successes, Becoming Fathers

While sitting down for our “Musicians on Musicians” package, Diddy and DJ Khaled reminisced about pivotal moments in their careers and personal lives for Rolling Stone‘s “The First Time” video series.

The pair start the interview by recalling the first time they met. For Khaled, he met Diddy long before they were friends when he did street team for Jack the Rapper. Diddy, however, is a bit cagier about the time when the pair met as peers. “We don’t have to live that way anymore,” he adds.

Both of them recall early musical memories and career breaks. For Diddy, his first break was given to him by the late Heavy D, a local artist he admired who he then managed while interning at Uptown Records. Their work relationship didn’t last as long as their friendship, the latter making the former difficult. As for Khaled, he owes his early success to Fat Joe, who shouted him out on records.

Later, the two compare their experiences of watching their firstborn sons come into the world. Diddy had missed the actual birth due to celebrating it too hard at his own party. Meanwhile, Khaled made sure to call dancehall artist Buju Banton to pray with him while his wife was in labor with Asahd. While telling their stories, the pair were interrupted by 2 Chainz, who FaceTimed Diddy.