The Fall Ready ‘The Frenz Experiment’ Reissue

The Fall will reissue their 1988 LP The Frenz Experiment as a double-disc set featuring non-LP singles, rarities, BBC sessions, B-sides and more.

The Frenz Experiment: Expanded Edition — available to preorder as either a two-CD or two-LP set via Beggars Arkive ahead of its October 23rd release — includes the late Mark E. Smith and company’s original 10-song album. Highlights include the Fall’s rendition of the Kinks’ “Victoria” as well as the two songs from the bonus 7-inch that originally accompanied the U.K. pressing of the album.

The second disc collects the Fall’s non-LP “There’s a Ghost in My House” and “Hit the North” singles, plus their respective B-sides. Rounding out the reissue are four performances from a BBC session and the Fall’s rare cover of the Beatles’ “A Day in the Life,” previously only available on a 1988 NME charity compilation.

The expanded edition of The Frenz Experiment — the Fall’s 10th studio album — is the latest in the Beggars Arkive’s continued odyssey into reissuing the band’s prolific output. The latest deluxe reissue will also come with a 24-page booklet containing extensive sleeve notes and new interviews.

The Frenz Experiment Expanded Edition Tracklist

Disc One

1 “Frenz”

2 “Carry Bag Man”

3 “Get a Hotel”

4 “Victoria”

5 “Athlete Cured”

6 “In These Times”

7 “The Steak Place”

8 “Bremen Nacht (Vinyl version)”

9 “Guest Informant (Excerpt)”

10 “Oswald Defence Lawyer”

11 “Bremen Nacht Run Out”

12 “Mark’ll Sink Us (2)”

Disc Two

1 “There’s a Ghost in My House” (from There’s A Ghost In My House single)

2 “Sleep Debt Snatches” (from There’s A Ghost In My House single)

3 “Mark’ll Sink Us” (from There’s A Ghost In My House single)

4 “Haf Found Bormann” (from There’s A Ghost In My House single)

5 “Hit the North Part 1” (from the Hit The North single)

6 “Australians in Europe” (from the Hit The North single)

7 “Northerns in Europe” (from the Hit The North single)

8 “Guest Informant” (B-side from the Victoria single)

9 “Tuff Life Booogie” (B-side from the Victoria single)

10 “Twister” (B-side from the Victoria single)

11 “Bremen Nacht (Alternative)”

12 “A Day In The Life” % (from 1988 NME Charity compilation)

13 “Frenz” (Janice Long BBC session) *

14 “There’s A Ghost In My House” (Janice Long BBC session) *

15 “Get A Hotel” (Janice Long BBC session) *

16 “Haf Found Boorman” (Janice Long BBC session) *

*previously unreleased

% rarity