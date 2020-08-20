The Fall Ready ‘The Frenz Experiment’ Reissue

The Fall will reissue their 1988 LP The Frenz Experiment as a double-disc set featuring non-LP singles, rarities, BBC sessions, B-sides and more.
The Frenz Experiment: Expanded Edition — available to preorder as either a two-CD or two-LP set via Beggars Arkive ahead of its October 23rd release — includes the late Mark E. Smith and company’s original 10-song album. Highlights include the Fall’s rendition of the Kinks’ “Victoria” as well as the two songs from the bonus 7-inch that originally accompanied the U.K. pressing of the album.
The second disc collects the Fall’s non-LP “There’s a Ghost in My House” and “Hit the North” singles, plus their respective B-sides. Rounding out the reissue are four performances from a BBC session and the Fall’s rare cover of the Beatles’ “A Day in the Life,” previously only available on a 1988 NME charity compilation.
The expanded edition of The Frenz Experiment — the Fall’s 10th studio album — is the latest in the Beggars Arkive’s continued odyssey into reissuing the band’s prolific output. The latest deluxe reissue will also come with a 24-page booklet containing extensive sleeve notes and new interviews.
The Frenz Experiment Expanded Edition Tracklist
Disc One
1 “Frenz”
2 “Carry Bag Man”
3 “Get a Hotel”
4 “Victoria”
5 “Athlete Cured”
6 “In These Times”
7 “The Steak Place”
8 “Bremen Nacht (Vinyl version)”
9 “Guest Informant (Excerpt)”
10 “Oswald Defence Lawyer”
11 “Bremen Nacht Run Out”
12 “Mark’ll Sink Us (2)”
Disc Two
1 “There’s a Ghost in My House” (from There’s A Ghost In My House single)
2 “Sleep Debt Snatches” (from There’s A Ghost In My House single)
3 “Mark’ll Sink Us” (from There’s A Ghost In My House single)
4 “Haf Found Bormann” (from There’s A Ghost In My House single)
5 “Hit the North Part 1” (from the Hit The North single)
6 “Australians in Europe” (from the Hit The North single)
7 “Northerns in Europe” (from the Hit The North single)
8 “Guest Informant” (B-side from the Victoria single)
9 “Tuff Life Booogie” (B-side from the Victoria single)
10 “Twister” (B-side from the Victoria single)
11 “Bremen Nacht (Alternative)”
12 “A Day In The Life” % (from 1988 NME Charity compilation)
13 “Frenz” (Janice Long BBC session) *
14 “There’s A Ghost In My House” (Janice Long BBC session) *
15 “Get A Hotel” (Janice Long BBC session) *
16 “Haf Found Boorman” (Janice Long BBC session) *
*previously unreleased
% rarity