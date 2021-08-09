You Can Only ‘Live It Up’ at This Eagles’ ‘Hotel California’ Show If You Get Vaxxed

The Eagles have added an additional Seattle date to their rescheduled Hotel California tour, but unlike the other shows, attendees will have to provide proof of vaccination upon entering.

The November 5th show at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena requires that guests be fully vaccinated 14 days prior to the show, while children under 12 years old may show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test. Tickets go on sale Friday at 1 pm E.T.

“This is a decision taken by the band supported by the Climate Pledge Arena team to ensure they, along with fans and staff, feel safe,” the arena’s website reads.

The Seattle show follows two nights at San Francisco’s Chase Center and three evenings at the Forum in Los Angeles. The tour, during which they’ll perform Hotel California in its entirety, was rescheduled to fall 2021 after it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The spread of the Delta variant has caused many acts to rethink returning to the road. The news of the Eagles’ vax-only show arrives on the same day that Jason Isbell announced his concerts will also require proof of vaccination, while bands the Foo Fighters and Fall Out Boy have been forced to cancel or postpone performances due to positive test results within their teams.