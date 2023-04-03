The Drums Reflect on ‘Loveless Childhood’ for Single ‘I Want It All’

The Drums are back after four years without new music. On Monday, the indie pop band released the single “I Want It All” and announced a summer U.S. tour.

“The song emerged from the longing and the pain that stemmed from a loveless childhood,” says frontman Jonny Pierce about the new single. “It is only in the past few years that I have really begun to understand what happened to me as a boy, which has helped me start to build my own bridge towards real love.”

He adds, “The song is a declaration: That I will take what I was never given. I want the full experience of being human, which includes love and connection. I want it all.”

In a signature Drums fashion, Pierce’s voice shines over a driving drumbeat and the sound of oceanside guitars as he repeats the song’s title in the chorus.

Pierce has long spoken about how difficult it was to grow up gay in a small town while being raised by Pentecostal preacher parents. “I didn’t have a happy home as a kid,” he told Yahoo Music in 2017. “It’s funny, you think you grow out of it and you move on, but you’d be surprised just how much of that sticks with you, well into adulthood.”

Along with the self-reflective new single, the alt-pop group is set to head on a U.S. tour, starting at San Diego’s House of Blues, then making their way across the country to stop in cities including Nashville, Chicago, Seattle, and San Francisco.

The new single follows the release of Mommy Don't Spank Me, the group's 2021 LP filled with rarities from their breakthrough Portamento era. The band made its debut in 2010 with its self-titled album.

The Drums 2023 tour dates

July 12 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

July 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine

July 15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Area 15

July 16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

July 17 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

July 19 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre

July 20 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

July 21 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

July 22 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

July 24 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

July 25 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

July 27 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

July 28 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

July 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

July 31 – Boston, MA @ Royale

Aug. 3 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Aug. 5 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

Aug. 6 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Aug. 8 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

Aug. 9 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity

Aug. 11 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird

Aug. 12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Psych Lake City at Urban Lounge

Aug. 14 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Aug. 15 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

Aug. 16 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Aug. 18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom