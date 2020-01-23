Taylor Hawkins and the Doors Perform a Bluesy ‘Love Me Two Times’ at Ray Manzarek Tribute

Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins fronted the surviving members of the Doors for a bluesy performance of “Love Me Two Times” in 2016. The performance is part of The Doors: Break on Thru, an upcoming concert documentary honoring the late keyboardist Ray Manzarek, who died from cancer in 2013.

In the clip, Hawkins takes Jim Morrison’s lead vocals on the 1967 song, backed by Doors guitarist Robby Krieger and drummer John Densmore. They’re joined by Stone Temple Pilots bassist Robert DeLeo as well as Foo Fighters keyboardist Rami Jaffee, who plays Manzarek’s iconic parts. “Love me two times, babe/’Cause I’m goin’ away,” Hawkins sings, ending in a howl while shaking a maraca.

“I don’t want to get emotional,” Densmore says in an exclusive interview from the documentary. “I’ve been listening to Ray’s playing ever since he passed, and [I’m] just amazed by his ability to split his mind into two musicians — bass player and keys — and all of these licks. So gifted, so unique. There’s no one like him.”

Filmed at Los Angeles’ Fonda Theater in 2016, the concert documentary will screen at theaters worldwide for one-night only on February 12th — what would have been Manzarek’s 81st birthday. The documentary also features Jane’s Addiction drummer Stephen Perkins, Paul McCartney guitarist Brian Ray, X’s Exene and John Doe, Gov’t Mule’s Warren Haynes and singer-songwriter Andrew Watt. Tickets can be purchased here.

On Thursday, Krieger and Densmore will perform with Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic at the Homeward Bound charity concert at the Wiltern in Los Angeles. Although the duo performing together is a rare occurrence, Densmore told Rolling Stone they haven’t rehearsed: “I’m used to it! Corralling musicians is like corralling cats.”