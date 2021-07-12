The Doors Guitarist Robby Krieger Readies First-Ever Memoir

The Doors guitarist Robby Krieger will publish his first-ever memoir, Set the Night on Fire: Living, Dying, and Playing Guitar With the Doors, this October.

The book, written with Jeff Alulis, tells Krieger’s story in a series of vignettes, from the pawnshop where he purchased his first guitar and his teenaged drug bust to his first writing sessions with Jim Morrison to the Doors’ awkward first concerts in backyards and empty bars.

The guitarist will also share never-before-told stories from his tenure with the Doors, including his perspective on legendary moments like the infamous New Haven incident and the recording sessions of the band’s classic albums.

“Krieger also goes into heartbreaking detail about his life’s most difficult struggles, ranging from drug addiction, to his twin brother’s mental breakdown, to his own battle with cancer,” publishers Little, Brown said of the memoir. “Counterbalancing the sorrow are humorous anecdotes about run-ins with unstable fans, famous musicians, and one really angry monk.”

Set the Night on Fire: Living, Dying, and Playing Guitar With the Doors arrives October 12th via Little, Brown.

In addition to working on his memoir and releasing his first solo album in over 10 years (The Ritual Begins at Sundown), Krieger spent the pandemic posting guitar tutorials on the Doors’ YouTube page, with the guitarist sharing his tricks behind Doors tracks like “Moonlight Drive,” “Love Me Two Times,” and “Roadhouse Blues.”

In June, The Collected Works of Jim Morrison: Poetry, Journals, Transcripts and Lyrics was published, a 600-page book — compiled with the cooperation of his estate — that pulled together most of his previously published work, from song lyrics to poetry (“Horse Latitudes,” “The Celebration of the Lizard”), as well as the entirety of the posthumously published writing collections Wilderness and The American Night.