 The Doors Announce Concert Documentary Honoring Ray Manzarek
Rolling Stone
The Doors Announce Concert Documentary Honoring Ray Manzarek

The Doors: Break on Thru premieres in one-night event on late keyboardist’s birthday

ray manzarek the doors

The Doors have announced a new concert documentary to honor the legacy of late keyboardist Ray Manzarek.

Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns

The Doors have announced a new concert documentary to honor the legacy of late keyboardist Ray Manzarek. The Doors: Break on Thru – A Celebration of Ray Manzarek will premiere in theaters around the world in a one-night only event on February 12th, which would have been Manzarek’s birthday. Tickets can be found at TheDoorsFilm.com.

Filmed at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, California, in 2016, the “hybrid concert/documentary” will feature surviving Doors members Robby Krieger and John Densmore — on stage for the first time in 15 years — alongside performances from Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins and Rami Jaffee, Stone Temple Pilots’ Robert DeLeo, Paul McCartney guitarist Brian Ray, X’s Exene and John Doe, Jane’s Addiction’s Stephen Perkins, Gov’t Mule’s Warren Haynes and singer-songwriter Andrew Watt.

“It was such an honor to play with these world-class musicians in a tribute to our magical keyboard player,” Densmore said in a statement.

Performances within the film will highlight some of The Doors’ classic songs — including a special encore performance of “Light My Fire” — and will be cut with behind-the-scenes footage and interviews that pay homage to Manzarek, who passed away from cancer in 2013. Proceeds from the L.A. concert were donated to Stand Up to Cancer in Manzarek’s honor.

