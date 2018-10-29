The Diplomats to Release New Album for First Time in 14 Years

The once-disbanded Diplomats — the Harlem hip-hop group of Cam’Ron, Jim Jones, Juelz Santana and Freekey Zekey — are returning with a new full-length, their first official album since 2004’s Diplomatic Immunity 2. The album, Diplomatic Ties, is set to be released on November 22nd, on Thanksgiving, and a release show is planned for November 23rd at the Apollo Theater in Harlem.

The Diplomats, often known as Dipset, were formed in the late Nineties in Harlem. Most of the group found solo success in their own careers and, after a tumultuous two-album run on different labels (the group famously split ways with Roc-A-Fella records in the wake of a Cam’Ron/Jay Z/Dame Dash dispute), went on a long hiatus after running into what was generally characterized as “artistic differences” in the mid-2000s.

Each member of the Diplomats would go on to form their own groups before casually reuniting in 2010. The group has been publicly working together since then, and releasing some loosies — like last year’s excellent “Once Upon A Time” — but this is the first official word that there’s a new Diplomats full-length on the way. The album’s first single, “Sauce Boyz,” is currently being teased, with no word of an actual release date.