The Damned Book U.S. Fall Tour

British punk veterans the Damned announced a U.S. fall tour behind their recently issued Evil Spirits LP. The 12-date trek, which follows a run of U.K. dates in August, launches October 17th in Boston, Massachusetts and wraps November 2nd in Los Angeles, California. Additional shows will be announced.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 13th at 10 a.m. local time via the band’s website. The group will offer meet-and-greet events at each show except for the dates in Salt Lake City, Utah, Las Vegas, Nevada and Tempe, Arizona.

The Damned released Evil Spirits, their 11th album and first since 2008’s So, Who’s Paranoid?, in April. Tony Visconti – best known for collaborating with David Bowie – produced the LP, which they funded largely through PledgeMusic.

The influential band spoke to Rolling Stone last year about their unorthodox chemistry and musical evolution. “There were no bands around that I could relate to,” guitarist Captain Sensible said of their gothic punk style. “We were fighting against the mega-stadium bands like ELP, Genesis and Yes in 1976. They were all singing songs about pixies, wizards and King Arthur and the round table. What does that mean to a bloke who just left school? But we were only doing it for ourselves, to make the music we wanted to hear.”

The Damned 2018 U.S. Tour

October 17 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

October 18 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

October 19 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony

October 20 – Washington D.C @ Black Cat

October 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of Living Arts

October 25 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

October 26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

October 27 – Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues

October 28 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theater

October 31 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

November 1 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

November 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Henry Fonda Theatre