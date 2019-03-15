The Cure, The Killers, Janet Jackson Added to Glastonbury Lineup

The Cure and The Killers will join Stormzy as headliners of Glastonbury in June. British rapper Stormzy was previously announced as the headliner for Friday night, while The Killers will take the Saturday night slot and The Cure will close out the festival, which takes place at Worthy Farm, on Sunday. Janet Jackson, Lauryn Hill, Kylie Minogue, Miley Cyrus, Vampire Weekend and Liam Gallagher were also announced as part of the lineup.

Here is the first Glastonbury Festival 2019 line-up poster, which includes our final two Pyramid Stage headliners: @TheKillers (Saturday) and @TheCure (Sunday). Many more acts and attractions still to be announced. pic.twitter.com/jYOoTQQurf — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) March 15, 2019

This year will be The Cure’s fourth time headlining the U.K. festival, which they first played in 1986. The band is now tied with Coldplay as the most frequent headliners of Glastonbury. The Killers have previously headlined as well, back in 2007. The festival marks an important moment for Minogue, who was scheduled to appear in 2005 when she was forced to cancel after being diagnosed with breast cancer. The singer, who was added to the bill in the coveted “Legend” spot back in December, wrote on Twitter, “It will be 14 years since I was originally meant to appear there and so much has happened up to now. I can’t wait to see you all there to share this special show.”

Glastonbury has worked towards gender parity in its lineup this year, with 42 percent of the currently announced acts being female (although all three headliners are male). The festival plans to announce more artists ahead of its kick off the last week of June. Glastonbury sold out almost immediately in October, but fans can try to score tickets on April 28 when cancelled tickets go on sale.