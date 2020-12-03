Hear the Cure’s Robert Smith Remix Deftones’ ‘Teenager’

The Cure’s Robert Smith delivered an atmospheric remix of the Deftones’ “Teenager” in the latest preview from the band’s upcoming Black Stallion, an all-new remix album dedicated to 2000’s White Pony.

“It’s amazing to hear Robert rework one of our songs and sneak his voice in there,” Deftones’ Chino Moreno told NME of the remix. “If you’d have told me that when I was 15 years old, I would have lost my fucking mind and not believed a word you were saying. It was a dream.”

In June, Deftones revealed plans for Black Stallion — in addition to their then-in-the-works new album that became the recently released Ohms — during a virtual press conference.

“We had that idea 20 years ago,” Moreno said of the remix album. “We actually hit [DJ Shadow] up before we even wrote the album,” added keyboardist Frank Delgado. “He was playing in [Sacramento]. I was opening for him [as a DJ]. Me and Chino kind of cornered him at the Cattle Club. He looked at us like we were fucking crazy. He asked, ‘Deftones? Are you guys ska?’” (DJ Shadow ultimately remixed “Digital Bath” for the project.)

Black Stallion also boasts new remixes by Clams Casino, Squarepusher, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda, Blanck Mass, Phantogram, Purity Ring, and more. The remix LP arrives on streaming services on December 11th before a physical release as part of the 20th-anniversary edition of White Pony in February 2021.