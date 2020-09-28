Paul McCartney, the Cure and More to Stream Unseen Concert Footage for Charity

Teenage Cancer Trust has announced a livestream series featuring unseen concert footage from the Cure, the Who, Pulp, Paul McCartney and more after their annual live concert series was shelved due to the pandemic.

The series, titled Teenage Cancer Trust Unseen, will air for free on YouTube and also include sets from Ed Sheeran, Noel Gallagher, Muse, Them Crooked Vultures and more. Viewers will be encouraged to donate to Teenage Cancer Trust.

In a statement, the Who co-founder Roger Daltrey said: “So here we are, six months into one of the strangest times in living memory, where everyone has had some sense of what isolation, even for short periods, can do to the state of our mental health. Without the environment and services that Teenage Cancer Trust provides within our NHS, specifically for this age group, isolation throughout their lengthy treatments becomes a strong possibility. Through Teenage Cancer Trust, the U.K. has led the world in recognizing the specific issues that this age group with cancer suffer. Please donate generously to make sure this vital work continues through these difficult times.”

He added: “I know things are really tight for everyone at the moment; our whole business is out of work. If you’re watching this on YouTube, understand this is there for a function — to raise money for a charity — the charity is desperately in need of the money to keep its services going. So, if you can donate even the price of a coffee, anything, it will really help. I’m sure the audiences for these artists will be very high and if all of you just put $10 in, or £5, that would be a huge amount of money to get us through this year. Because we want to be there for you in case you ever need us or your family ever needs us. Don’t let this virus destroy it.”

Each stream will air at 3:00 p.m. ET, kicking off with Ed Sheeran on Thursday, October 8th, followed by Muse (October 9th), Paul McCartney (October 11th), Pulp (October 14th), Noel Gallagher (October 15th), Them Crooked Vultures (October 16th), the Who (October 17th), and the Cure (October 18th). A second Cure livestream will also air, with more details to be announced.