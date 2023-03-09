The Cure Set First North American Tour in Seven Years

The Cure will embark on their first North American tour in seven years this summer as the Rock Hall-inducted band’s Songs of a Lost World trek has plotted 30 shows stateside.

Following their 2022 European jaunt, Robert Smith and company will kick off their 2023 North American dates on May 10 in New Orleans. After circling the U.S. and parts of Canada — including three-night stands at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl and New York’s Madison Square Garden — the leg concludes July 1 in Miami.

THE CURE RETURN TO NORTH AMERICA IN MAY FOR A 30 DATE TOUR #ShowsOfALostWorld23 – REGISTER FOR TICKETS NOW AT https://t.co/PkDGUv9w7c pic.twitter.com/SU2wNqRG0f — The Cure (@thecure) March 9, 2023

Bucking a trend that has frustrated fans of other major artists, “The Cure have agreed all ticket prices, and apart from a few Hollywood Bowl charity seats, there will be no ‘platinum’ or ‘dynamically priced’ tickets on this tour,” the band promised.

Fans can sign up for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan now ahead of the on-sale dates.

Other than the Cure’s 2019 performances at their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, the Austin City Limits Festival, and their own Pasadena Daydream fest, the band last staged a North American tour in 2016.

The Cure Tour Dates

May 10 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

May 12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

May 13 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

May 14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

May 16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

May 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

May 20 – San Diego, CA @ NICU Amphitheatre

May 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

May 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

May 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

May 27 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 1 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

June 2 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

June 4 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

June 6 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

June 8 – Minneapolis St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

June 10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

June 11 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

June 13 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

June 16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

June 18 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

June 20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

June 25 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

June 29 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

July 1 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena