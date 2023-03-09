The Cure Set First North American Tour in Seven Years
The Cure will embark on their first North American tour in seven years this summer as the Rock Hall-inducted band’s Songs of a Lost World trek has plotted 30 shows stateside.
Following their 2022 European jaunt, Robert Smith and company will kick off their 2023 North American dates on May 10 in New Orleans. After circling the U.S. and parts of Canada — including three-night stands at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl and New York’s Madison Square Garden — the leg concludes July 1 in Miami.
Bucking a trend that has frustrated fans of other major artists, “The Cure have agreed all ticket prices, and apart from a few Hollywood Bowl charity seats, there will be no ‘platinum’ or ‘dynamically priced’ tickets on this tour,” the band promised.
Fans can sign up for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan now ahead of the on-sale dates.
Other than the Cure’s 2019 performances at their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, the Austin City Limits Festival, and their own Pasadena Daydream fest, the band last staged a North American tour in 2016.
Trending
The Cure Tour Dates
May 10 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
May 12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
May 13 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
May 14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
May 16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
May 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
May 20 – San Diego, CA @ NICU Amphitheatre
May 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
May 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
May 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
May 27 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 1 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
June 2 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
June 4 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
June 6 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
June 8 – Minneapolis St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
June 10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
June 11 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
June 13 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
June 14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
June 16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
June 18 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
June 20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
June 21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
June 22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
June 24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
June 25 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
June 29 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
July 1 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena
More News
-
-
-
Ed Sheeran Previews Return to Form on 'Subtract' With 'Eyes Closed' Single Snippet
- Dancing in the Dark
- By
-
-