See the Cure Revive ‘A Thousand Hours,’ ‘Six Different Ways’ Live for First Time Since 1987

The Cure honored their most diehard fans last night at the New Orleans kickoff of their North American tour with the first performances of Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me’s “A Thousand Hours” and The Head on the Door’s “Six Different Ways” since 1987.

Frontman Robert Smith sang the vocal to "A Thousand Hours" with his arms outstretched, asking the audience, "For how much longer can I cry like this? … For how much longer can I howl into this wind?" as his bandmates played the song's dreamy synth-and-guitar swirls around him. The answer was approximately three minutes and 20 seconds, the song's runtime on Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me, and included Smith strapping on his guitar and hanging his head like a weeping willow to play the tune's short but bittersweet solo.

“Six Different Ways” arrived in the band’s second encore set with Smith playing a tiny keytar and line dancing all by himself while his bandmates found the song’s groove. “This is stranger than I thought/Six different ways inside my heart,” he sang. “And everyone I’ll keep tonight/Six different ways go deep inside.” Smith even looked like he enjoyed hitting the tune’s high notes before resuming his one-man line dance.

The rest of the band’s set list, per usual, was a selection of hits (“Boys Don’t Cry,” “Just Like Heaven”), curiosas (The Crow soundtrack’s “Burn”), and deep cuts (the band played half of The Head on the Door). The group’s first North American tour in seven years will run through July. And even better, their fans paid a fair price for tickets, thanks to Smith’s lobbying.