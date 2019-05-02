The Cure Plan ‘Disintegration’ Show Livestream

The Cure will mark the 30th anniversary of their best-selling album, Disintegration, this spring with a series of special gigs where they’ll play the album in its entirety at the Sydney Opera House. The record is home to a number of hit singles, including “Lovesong,” which was a Number Two hit in the U.S., as well as “Lullaby,” “Fascination Street” and “Pictures of You.”

The band will livestream the last show, set to take place on May 30th, via Facebook and YouTube. It will start at 8 p.m. Australian EST (or about 6 a.m. in New York City that same day). The Sydney Opera House has a page dedicated to the livestream. If you’re unable to wake up in time to watch the stream, the show will be available for on-demand viewing “for a period of time” after it airs.

“We look forward to celebrating the anniversary of this special album with you all,” the group wrote on its website, “and remember: Disintegration was mixed to be played loud… so turn it up!”

Last month, the Cure were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with a rousing speech by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor. “I remember distinctly saying to myself, among other things, how can I even take this awards ceremony seriously if they’ll open their doors to X, Y and Z and not acknowledge the Cure?” he said. “Not so long ago I get a phone call I wasn’t expecting, and, well, here we are. Let’s just say I’ve never been as happy to eat my words as I was tonight.”

After playing a five-song set, including Disintegration’s “Lovesong,” frontman Robert Smith spoke with Rolling Stone, saying that album was inspiring the band’s upcoming LP. “Because it’s the anniversary of Disintegration, I was thinking about how we did that, and how we turned that into something and what my mindset was,” he said. “A key part of it was everyone being away from home, being away from everything they loved and being in one place at the same time. So for the first time in 20 years, we went into a studio — we actually went into the studio where they did ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ funnily enough. It’s a great studio in the middle of nowhere. We just played music for three weeks. And it’s great. I know everyone says that. But it really is fucking great.”