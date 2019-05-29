The Cure’s Film of 40th Anniversary Concert to Screen in Movie Theaters

The Cure marked their 40th anniversary last year with a special concert in London, where they played a career-spanning selection of hits, deep cuts and rarities. The band filmed the show and is now releasing it to cinemas as Anniversary 1978 – 2018: Live in Hyde Park London for a one-day-only event on July 11th. Tickets will go on sale on June 6th via a special website.

“This really was the perfect way to celebrate 40 years of the band,” frontman Robert Smith said in a statement. “It was a fabulous day none of us will ever forget.”

The group drew heavily from their landmark Disintegration album – which they’re celebrating with special shows in Australia and a livestream this week – and songs from The Head on the Door, Boys Don’t Cry, Kiss Me Kiss Me Kiss Me and Wish. It also marked the first time the band had played Boys Don’t Cry’s “Jumping on Someone Else’s Train” and Three Imaginary Boys’ “Grinding Halt” in years.

Filmmaker Tim Pope, who directed the Cure’s clips for “Friday I’m in Love,” “Pictures of You” and “Lovesong,” among many others, directed the picture, which was shot in 4K. Smith partnered with Paul Corkett on a 5.1 surround sound mix for the screening.

“Working alongside Robert for these 37 years of the band’s 40-year history — and also having previously filmed the band for the 35mm In Orange 1986 concert film — I wanted cinemagoers to feel like they were in the thick of the action, in the heart of the music,” Pope said. “Our film really captures the true power and passion of The Cure’s music for a global audience.”

Rolling Stone reviewed the Hyde Park show hailing the “unique power of the Cure’s live performance.” “Even with so many people watching them, Smith’s bashfulness and earnestness creates an intimacy that’s rare for shows of this size,” the review said. “But because the band has a dedicated fanbase of hardcore fans eager to hear deep cuts like their The Crow soundtrack contribution ‘Burn’ as much as ‘High,’ it’s easy to get swept up in the moment.”