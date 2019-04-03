×
Rolling Stone
The Cult to Celebrate ‘Sonic Temple’ 30th Anniversary With Special Concert

Zola Jesus and others will play Los Angeles event honoring British band’s classic album

zola jesus the cult

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images, Rmv/REX/Shutterstock

British rock band The Cult have announced a special live event to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the band’s 1989 album Sonic Temple. Zola Jesus, Prayers, and Vowws will perform with The Cult on June 15 at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre, transforming the venue into its own “sonic temple.”

“We’ve never thrown a party like this before,” lead singer Ian Astbury stated in a press release. “We want to celebrate the band’s DNA and especially the album Sonic Temple … Prayers and Vowws have both toured with us and the timing felt right for bringing this group of artists together. In many ways I feel these artists are kindred spirits, along with Zola Jesus – outsiders who are unique and deeply romantic in a time of material posturing and disconnect.”

The Greek Theatre show will be one stop on The Cult’s upcoming May-June tour in the U.S., the U.K., and Canada. The band will also be reissuing Sonic Temple this year, although the exact release date has yet to be announced.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, April 5th at 10:00 a.m.

