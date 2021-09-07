The Cranberries Celebrate Dolores O’Riordan With ‘Never Grow Old’ Video

The Cranberries have released a new music video for “Never Grow Old” in honor of what have been late singer Dolores O’Riordan’s 50th birthday. The group also created a playlist in her honor.

“In order to celebrate all that she inspired and the joy that she has given on her 50th Birthday, her bandmates, friends and family, have pulled together a brand new playlist called ‘Remembering Dolores’ which is available now on all streaming platforms,” the band wrote on Facebook.

The video for “Never Grow Old,” a track off the band’s 2001 effort Wake Up and Smell the Coffee, features past footage of the group performing, as well as from behind the scenes.

In 2018, O’Riordan was found dead in a London hotel room at age 46. An inquest determined she had drowned from excessive drinking. The alcohol in her system added up to more than four times the legal limit for driving in the U.K. The British coroner called it a “tragic accident.”

The Cranberries released a 25th-anniversary edition of Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? following O’Riordan’s death, and unveiled a final album, titled In the End, in 2019. Last year, the band offered their 1994 album No Need to Argue as a deluxe reissue featuring B-sides, remixes, demos, unreleased tracks, live recordings from the era and more.