Watch the Cranberries’ Powerful New Video for ‘All Over Now’

A woman seeks refuge in the wake of an abusive relationship in the new animated video for the Cranberries’ “All Over Now.”

Animator Daniel Britt directed the video, which follows a woman in a yellow rain jacket as she wanders through the English countryside. The clip deftly balances the jarring and the serene as a stately manor crumbles off a cliff one moment – an allusion to the violence at the heart of late singer Dolores O’Riordan’s lyrics – while the next, a seagull drifts gracefully through the rain. The video closes with the woman finally arriving at a lighthouse where she’s greeted by a friend and a particularly chipper dog.

“All Over Now” will appear on the Cranberries’ final record, In the End, out April 26th. The album boasts a collection of songs that O’Riordan and guitarist Noel Hogan began working on before the singer’s death last January. After several months of mourning, Hogan and the rest of the Cranberries enlisted producer Stephen Street – who’d previously worked on four Cranberries albums – to help them finish the record.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Hogan confirmed that the band has no plans to continue after the album’s release, despite suggestions that they get another singer or even use a hologram. “It’s come up as well, ‘Well, find another singer,’” he said. “I don’t think people who say that fully get it. Maybe they think they’re being nice or something. It’s not something we’re ever going to entertain. I think the band accomplished a lot, and I think we’ll leave it on a high with this album.”